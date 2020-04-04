Officers who came in contact with Bhopal Health Dept Director being quarantined: Bhopal DC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): All those people who came in contact with COVID-19 positive J Vijay Kumar, the Director of Bhopal Health Department, are being quarantined, Bhopal District Collector (DC) Tarun Kumar Pithode said on Saturday.

"A list of officers who came in contact with J Vijay Kumar, Director of Bhopal Health Department who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been prepared and they are being placed under quarantine," Bhopal District Collector told ANI.

Six more COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Bhopal on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 164 in Madhya Pradesh, informed the State Health Department.

So far, 11 people have died in the state due to the novel coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 2902 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This include 2650 active cases with 183 patients cured or discharged and 83 deaths. (ANI)

