Offices, shops except those selling essential items to remain shut on weekends in Haryana

Chandigarh [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19.
"All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19," Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.
Haryana has reported a total of 7,555 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:47 IST
