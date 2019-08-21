Official visits call centre in Budgam, interacts with employees

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): With restrictions being lifted in a phased manner, District Development Commissioner Shahid Chowdhary on Wednesday visited a call centre and interacted with its employees.

He visited the call centre at Rangreth of Budgam district.

"We have a huge human potential here in Kashmir. We visited this call centre so that we can resolve several issues that the employees are facing here," said Chowdhary.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has said that normal functioning of large parts of the region was reported on Tuesday with 12 out of 22 districts functioning normally.

Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal, who is also government's spokesperson, on Tuesday had said that out of 197 police stations across Jammu and Kashmir, 136 police stations have no day time restrictions.

Commenting on the situation of Kashmir valley, Kansal had said that middle-level schools would start functioning from Wednesday in the areas where primary schools resumed functioning from Monday. (ANI)

