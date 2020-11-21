Officials at Delhi-Noida border impose fine of Rs 2,000 on people for not wearing masks

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The behaviour of people is still casual and not COVID-19 appropriate, said Mukesh Pal, an Enforcement Officer on ground duty at the Delhi-Noida border who was imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 on people for not wearing masks while travelling.

To curb the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has increased the fine to Rs 2,000 for not wearing a mask in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital from Thursday.



However, people were seen not wearing face-masks in public places. "We have received fresh guidelines for Rs 2,000 fine. There has been a decrease in challans but people are casual. They wear mask only at check posts," says an officer'

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,17,238. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 8,159 as 118 deaths were reported on the same day.

Covid-19 has a potential to transmit from human to human when an infected person is in close contact with another. The virus can spread from an infected person's mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough or sneeze. Face masks play an important role in containing its spread. (ANI)

