Officials review lockdown situation in AP's East Godavari, West Godavari

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao on Friday reviewed the lockdown situation in Amalapuram town of the district and urged people to not step out of their houses unnecessarily.

"People should not come out of houses during lockdown except during emergencies. The daily necessities are available from 6 am to 9 am. Medical shops are open round the clock. There is permission for transport of goods, aquaculture, coconuts, medical and for operations of banks, postal and communication.

Rao said that 50,000 cases have been filed for violation of lockdown regulations as of now. Fines worth Rs 1.29 lakh have been imposed during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district SP Navdeep Singh Grewal held a surprise check in Eluru town. He monitored the lockdown situation in different parts of the town.

He said that the Tangellamudi area in the town is identified as the coronavirus hotspot and all roads towards that area are totally blocked. (ANI)

