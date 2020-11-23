Officials should be alert and ready for second COVID wave: Telangana CM at review meet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Holding a review meeting on the COVID-19 at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the officials to be alert and prepared for the second wave of the virus in the state, if any, even as the recovery rate was 94.03 per cent.

"Situation is coming back to normal in the state. The COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Telangana. Despite the increase in tests, the positive cases are only 2.1 per cent, while the recovery rate is 94.03 per cent. The mortality rate is very low. But the government is on high alert and taking all necessary precautions. As many as 10,000 beds with oxygen facility are kept ready across the state. We can increase their number," the chief minister said.

As per the figures of November 21, Telangana reported 873 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 1,296 recoveries in the previous 24 hours.

Amid rise in the number of the COVID-19 cases in many other states, Rao suggested to people to be cautious and observe self-protection guidelines.



"There is a sudden surge of the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Cases are slightly on rise in Kerala and Karnataka. It is estimated that there is a chance of the COVID-19's second wave emerging. The state should be in a position to withstand even the second wave and for this officials should be alert and ready. Required preparations should be made," he added, suggesting that maintaining personal safety is the best medicine for the COVID-19.

Rao said that state government will make all the efforts and put in place measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "But this requires support from the people. Though there is an unlock process, people should remain cautious, wear masks and follow all the guidelines," the CM suggested.

He disclosed that once a vaccine is available for the COVID-19, it would be first given to the healthcare workers.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar; Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Ari Murtuza Rizvi; Principal Secretary, Chief Minister's Office, S Narsing Rao; Secretary Smita Sabharwal; Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao; Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy; and member of Experts' Committee on COVID, Gangadhar; among others participated in the review meeting.

The total cases in the state is 2,63,526, including 1,430 deaths. Active cases stand at 11,643, said the state health department on Sunday. (ANI)

