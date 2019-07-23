Officials to meet 24 Indians aboard seized Iranian ship tomorrow: MoS MEA

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:06 IST

ACB finds violation of norms in IFFCO TOKIO's insurance deal...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): An insurance deal in violation of norms has been apparently made by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank with IFFCO TOKIO, in which a close relative of former chairman of the bank, Parvez Ahmed Nengroo, is employed, resulting in undue benefits to the said compa