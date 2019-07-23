Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan (file photo)
Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan (file photo)

Officials to meet 24 Indians aboard seized Iranian ship tomorrow: MoS MEA

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:27 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Monday stated that the 24 Indians on board the seized Iranian ship 'Grace 1' in Gibraltar are safe and officials from the High Commission of India in London will be meeting them on July 24.
"Our High Commission in London @HCI_London has confirmed all 24 Indian nationals onboard vessel 'Grace 1' detained by Gibraltar police authorities are safe," he tweeted.
Muraleedharan added that the HCI London officials are in constant touch with the Indian crew in Gibraltar, as well as the local authorities.
"Our Mission @HCI_London is in constant touch with the Indian crew and also Royal Gibraltar authorities. Our High Commission team is visiting Gibraltar on 24 July to meet the crew," the MoS said.
The MoS further confirmed that consular access to 18 Indian nationals on board 'Stena Impero' -- the UK-flagged vessel seized by Iran -- was sought on July 20.
The vessel is currently at the Bandar Shahid Bahonar, which is a short distance from Iran's Bandar Abbas port.
"Vessel 'Stena Impero' currently stationed at Bandar Shahid Bahonar, a short distance from Bandar Abbas port. Our Ambassador has conveyed all crew are on board and safe. Just spoke to our Ambassador in Tehran. Confirmed that consular access to 18 Indian nationals on board 'Stena Impero' was sought on 20 July," Muraleedharan stated.
While the Iranian vessel was detained by British Marines and Gibraltar authorities on July 4, Iran seized the UK-flagged ship last week. The maritime episodes have led to an international uproar which has seen both the UK and Iran demand the release of their respective vessels.
Even though the Stena Impero is UK-flagged, it had 23 crew members of different nationalities -- including 18 Indians, Russian, Latvian and Filipino -- on board when it was seized at the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.
Similarly, the Iranian vessel impounded by Gibraltar authorities had 24 Indian nationals on board. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:06 IST

ACB finds violation of norms in IFFCO TOKIO's insurance deal...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): An insurance deal in violation of norms has been apparently made by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank with IFFCO TOKIO, in which a close relative of former chairman of the bank, Parvez Ahmed Nengroo, is employed, resulting in undue benefits to the said compa

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:57 IST

UP: Blast near school, no injuries reported

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A powerful blast took place near the boundary wall of a private school in Bangaon village of Gonda district, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:31 IST

Indian sailor missing in Iranian waters, kin urges govt to conduct probe

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The family of Ayush Chaudhary, a sailor at a Dubai-based shipping company who went missing in Iran, has urged the Indian government to help bring him back.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:27 IST

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that states such as Kerala and Karnataka are expected to receive heavy downpour today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:06 IST

Snakebite incidents on rise in AP's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): With the onset of monsoon, snakebite incidents have increased in rural areas of Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 07:48 IST

Telangana: Gram Panchayat passes resolution to banish sexual predators

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): A Gram Panchayat in Telangana's Sangareddy district has passed a resolution to banish sexual predators.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 06:47 IST

Minor girl kidnapped and raped in Banda

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by unidentified persons in Tindwari area of Banda.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 06:25 IST

App to help Kawariya's in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A "Kawad Yatra Management" App has been designed for facilitating and guiding the "Kawariya's" on their journey in the Meerut Zone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:52 IST

UP Govt to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install a 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya which would be taller than the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat. It would be the world's tallest statue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:02 IST

Man takes shelter in house after being chased by dog, killed on...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Five people were arrested here in connection with the murder of a man, who was killed after being mistaken to be a thief, when he took shelter in a house after being chased by stray dogs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:02 IST

AP Govt sanctions Rs 24.5 lakh for security arrangements at CM...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday sanctioned amount of Rs 24.50 Lakhs for making security arrangements at the Hyderabad residence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 04:42 IST

Jharkhand: 8 arrested for killing 4 for practicising witchcraft in Gumla

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of four persons who allegedly practised witchcraft here in Gumla.

Read More
iocl