Officials won't be at a disadvantage in new organisational rejig: Railway Board chairman Yadav

New Delhi (India), Dec 26 (ANI): The Railway Ministry on Thursday clarified that none of its officials shall be at disadvantage in the new organisational restructuring.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved a transformational organisational restructuring of the Indian Railways, which entails the unification of existing eight Group A services of the Railways into a Central service.

"Restructuring of Railway Board was a long pending reform suggested by many reform committees constituted on Railways. The idea of restructuring the Railway Board is to provide cohesiveness and consequently better services to passengers and freight customers," said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board.

"In the new restructured Railway Board, there will be one CRB/CEO and four members on functional basis -- Member Infrastructure, Member Rolling Stock and Traction, Member Operation and Business Development and Member Finance. Independent members will be inducted in the Railway Board as non-executive members, who will be in an advisory role. They will not be involved in the day-to-day functioning of Railways," said Yadav.

"The modalities of restructuring the Railway Board will be decided by an alternative mechanism. The exact number of non-executive members will be decided by the government. The idea to unify all eight services of Indian Railways into one service, namely, Indian Railways Management Service is to break the departmentalism and make officers work in cohesion for the development of Railways," he added.

"Officers of Indian Railways only will be considered for CEO post and no outsider will be posted as CEO. Secondly, the career growth of Indian Railways officers is assured. No officer of Indian Railways shall be at disadvantage in this new restructured service," added Yadav. (ANI)

