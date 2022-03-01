Offline classes for standards 10, 12 in all Delhi schools, parents' consent not necessary

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Consent of parents would not be mandatory for offline classes or exams for students of classes 10 and 12, Delhi government's Directorate of Education said on Monday.

It said in a circular that schools may henceforth conduct offline classes and exams for classes 10 and 12.

"All government, government-aided, non aided, unaided, recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools may, henceforth, conduct offline classes as well as exams for students of classes 10 and 12. Consent of parents for attending offline classes/exams will not be mandatory for students of classes 10 and 12," the circular said.





The directions came in view of the notification issued by DDMA dated February 25.

The circular also said that the schools may deploy transportation facilities for the convenience of students and parents with COVID appropriate behaviour to be followed.

The hybrid mode of classes and exams - offline as well as online - will continue as earlier for classes up to 9 and for 11 till March 31 and all classes will be in offline mode from April 1 this year, the circular said. (ANI)





