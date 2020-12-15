Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Sujeet' commissioned in Goa

Vasco da Gama (Goa) [India], December 15 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship 'Sujeet', the second in the series of five Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) built by Goa Shipyard Limited, was commissioned in Goa on Tuesday.

Raj Kumar, Secretary of Defence Production who commissioned 'Sujeet', was later briefed about state-of-the-art technology ship.

ICG said that this vessel has been made in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India'.

