Oil companies yet to meet to decide on prices: MoS Rameswar Teli

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Amid the speculations that fuel prices may rise owing to soaring crude prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli on Tuesday said oil companies are yet to meet to decide on prices.

"Petroleum Ministry with oil companies decide the rate of oil. The meeting is yet to happen. People are aware that oil prices are high in the international market. The prices are increasing also due to the ongoing war between the two countries. The meeting of the oil companies will be held in next few days following which things will be clear," the Minister told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday ruled out that the government had controlled oil prices due to elections and said the decision will be taken in the best interest of the citizens.



Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister said, "Oil prices are determined by global prices. There is a war-like situation in one part of the country. The oil companies will factor that in. We will take decisions in the best interest of our citizens. To say that the government had controlled oil prices due to elections is not correct. We will make sure that our energy requirements are met."

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government over rising fuel prices and advised people to fill up their fuel tanks, warning them that the Centre's election offer is going to end.

"Get your petrol tanks full immediately. Modi government's 'election' offer is going to end," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

