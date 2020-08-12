Oil India surveys 2,756 families for assessment of damage for compensation

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): After the blowout at its gas well in Baghjan, Tinsukia, Oil India Limited said that a total of 2,756 families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle put together till Tuesday.

A press release from Oil India Ltd said on Wednesday, "Relief and Rehabilitation--A total of 2,756 families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till 11.08.2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle put together."

With respect to "Law and order, bandhs, blockades etc," the press release said, "Oil and gas production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few oil and gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS. Drilling and workover operation also continue to be affected at a few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation."

"Impact on oil/gas production due to protests-- A total of 26280 metric tonnes of crude oil and 63.04 Million metric St Cubic meter of natural gas have been lost respectively as a result of protests, blockades, bandhs staged in and around Baghjan area since May 27, 2020 due to the blowout," it said.

The press release said that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study on various parameters are being carried out by various agencies viz. M/s TERI, M/s ERM, M/s CSIR-NEIST, IIT Guwahati apart from OIL's in house monitoring of air quality, noise level, gas presence. Bioremediation activities at affected areas are also in progress.

"Preparation for the Capping the Well: Enlargement of Flange Bolt Hole of the 11 Spacer Spool has been completed at OIL's Central Workshop overnight and transferred to the well site early this morning. Connection of this new Spacer Spool with the Capping BOP Stack is in progress, following which BOP stack shall be pressure tested again. Rigging up of the repaired Bull Lines with the Athey Wagon is also in progress at site, following which, the Athey Wagon will be load tested. All safety precautions are being maintained and are in place. All efforts are being made to control the well at the earliest," it added.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. (ANI)

