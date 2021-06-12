Oil PSUs take up initiative to support various art, handicraft projects of rural India

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor on Friday virtually inaugurated an initiative by Oil Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to support various art and crafts practices in the country and also launched Bamboo Craft project of Madhya Pradesh supported by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

"In line with the government's commemoration of 75 years of Indian Independence - Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor inaugurated an initiative by Oil PSUs to support various Art and Crafts in the country and launched Bamboo Craft project of Madhya Pradesh supported by ONGC, in a webinar organised by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)," an official statement added.



Kapoor said: "Public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are doing a commendable job in fuelling the economy as well as bracing up the nation's rich cultural heritage. I am happy that ONGC is spearheading this initiative to promote the Art and Handicraft projects of rural India. I look forward to more such initiatives in the coming time."

"As part of a larger initiative, central public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will take up 75 projects in different districts across the country. ONGC has launched the initiative to revive the struggling handicraft projects and empower the local artisans. ONGC will take up 15 of the 75 projects. The Bamboo handicraft of Madhya Pradesh has been launched on June 11," the statement added.

Speaking during the launch, ONGC CMD Subhash Kumar said, "Oil PSEs have always stood with the community wherever we have operational presence; these projects along with other flagship initiatives planned as a part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava, will significantly contribute to a resurgent, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a vision of our Prime Minister." (ANI)

