Old building collapses in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): An old building beside Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple of Haribowli collapsed on Wednesday.



No casualties have been reported.

A Ravi Kumar, Inspector of Police, Moghalpura Police Station speaking to ANI over the phone said, "An old building beside Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple of Haribowli collapsed today. The building was vacant for two and a half years. It collapsed suddenly at around 5:30 PM on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported." (ANI)

