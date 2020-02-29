Old district hospital in Maharashtra's Dhule to get 100 new beds: Rajesh Tope

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the state government will construct a women's hospital comprising of 100 beds in the same premises of the old district hospital in Dhule.

"The state government will construct a women's hospital of 100 beds in the same premises of the old district hospital in Dhule," said Tope in the Legislative Assembly.

He said funds for the 100-bed facility will be passed in the ongoing Assembly session and the government will try to complete the project by end of this year.

The Minister further informed that all the vacant posts of specialists in Health Department will be filled in the next three months. "574 such vacancies are already filled. In all the government health institutions, 50 per cent of the old ambulances will be replaced with new ambulances," he said.

Speaking about the pending construction work of various health facilities in the state, Tope said: "Pending work will be completed soon. Rs 1,300 crore are needed for the same and we are trying to get that from Asian Development bank. We will complete the pending work as soon as we get the money." (ANI)

