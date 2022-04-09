Old habit of Rahul Gandhi to blame BJP, PM Modi, RSS: Gaurav Bhatia

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday lashed out at former Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi and said that it has become an old habit of Congress and Rahul Gandhi to blame the BJP, PM Modi and RSS for various reasons.

"Rahul Gandhi said that BJP is creating such an atmosphere that reality is not coming out. It has become an old habit of Congress and Rahul Gandhi to blame the BJP, PM Modi and RSS but people have shown him the reality in the recently concluded elections," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said today.

The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi should look at himself in the mirror and self-introspect after facing a massive defeat in the recently concluded Assembly Elections in the Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand.



"BJP has proved that the country is progressing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Pro-incumbency is also a word. There is a feeling that people give with blessings, to the one who works honestly. Congress government in Punjab got swept by the broom of the Aam Aadmi Party. The future of India is very bright," he said.

Bhatia recalled that on earlier occasions, Rahul Gandhi questioned the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking on this, Bhatia said, "Your (Rahul Gandhi) role was negative even at that time. You were questioning the quality of the vaccine. You must remember that if someone did the work of providing more than 185 crore vaccines, it was done under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister."

India announced a USD 1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka on Thursday as part of its financial assistance to help the island nation deal with a severe economic crisis. Speaking on this, Bhatia said, "Even in the case of Sri Lanka, the Indian Government has tried to fill the gap of disparity and extended financial assistance of 1 billion US dollars as a mark of friendship. However, Rahul Gandhi does not like it as he is used to witnessing communal riots in the country (that happened during the Congress regime). Rahul Gandhi thinks that harmony should be spoiled, India's image should be spoiled, etc."

Bhatia also slammed Congress for questioning the working of Central government agencies. He said, "You (Congress) say again and again that the Constitutional integrity has been hampered by the Centre in the Central government agencies. Let me remind you that the only dark chapter in the history of independent India is the period of Emergency which was imposed by the Congress party government."

"It is the Congress party that does not have faith in the working of the Election Commission of India. When the results of the elections come, you will blame the Election Commission of India. You break EVMs, you say abusive words, you do not have faith in the judiciary," he added. (ANI)

