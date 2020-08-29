Old school building collapses in Hyderabad, BJP MLA visits site

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An old government school building collapsed three days ago in Hyderabad due to heavy rainfall. BJP MLA Raja Singh visited the school to enquire about the incident on Thursday.

The MLA met the school authorities during his visit.

K Subbarami Reddy, Inspector of Police Sultan Bazar Police Station, told ANI over phone that it was an old building.

"At Sultan Bazar Government School, part of a shed collapsed three days ago due to heavy rains that lashed the city. It was an old building," he said.

"No casualties occurred as the school was closed during this incident," he added. (ANI)

