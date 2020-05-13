Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerge from nest on Goa beach, CM posts video

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday posted a video clip on Twitter of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings on Morjim beach after they emerged from their nest.

Sawant also informed that the Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh beaches attract Olive Ridley turtles for nesting in Goa as well.

"Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attract turtles for nesting," he tweeted.

A couple of weeks earlier the Chief Minister had also shared a photograph of a black panther walking majestically in the Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa. (ANI)

