Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu awarded Padma Bhushan

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

Earlier this year, the badminton player had become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. (ANI)





