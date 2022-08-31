Om Birla addresses Suriname Assembly, says India will be a "developed State by 2047"

Paramaribo [Suriname], August 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation to Suriname, addressed Members of the Suriname National Assembly on Wednesday and said that India will be a developed State by 2047.

Mentioning India's successful journey on the path of growth and development during the last 75 years, Birla said, "India is ready with an action plan to become a developed State by 2047. Rapid progress has already been made in addressing foundational issues relating to inclusive development."

In his address, Birla also added that the Parliament is the embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of people and plays a leading role in bringing about socio-economic transformation in the lives of the people.



Emphasizing productive deliberations in the House, Birla said that debates and discussions on issues relating to people's welfare are encouraged in the Parliament of India.

"Effective legislations are an outcome of constructive debates and discussions of Members cutting across party lines," observed Birla.

Referring to the historical and close relationship between India and Suriname, Birla said that there is immense scope to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

"If India and Suriname will work as one unit, they can give a new direction to democracy in the world. Birla suggested that India and Suriname should further strengthen their relationship in IPU," he added.

Birla also called on the Speaker of the National Assembly of Suriname, Marinus Bee.



During the discussion, Birla spoke about further strengthening parliamentary cooperation between India and Suriname, using technology and capacity building of parliamentarians and officials of the National Assembly of Suriname through PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat.

An MoU was also signed between the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the National Assembly of the Republic of Suriname for cooperation in the exchange of information and improved access to parliamentary archives, parliamentary documents, etc.



As part of the MoU, Lok Sabha will help Suriname National Assembly to set up a digitized archival library system and to develop and operationalize a mechanism for reciprocal telecast of the content generated by respective TV channels on the functioning of the democratic institutions of the Republic of Suriname.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also expressed hope that this MoU will foster parliamentary partnership for promoting and enhancing the special bonding, and encouraging and facilitating the closer relationship between India and Suriname and both the Parliaments.

Another MoU was signed between the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Suriname Standards Bureau for standardization, marking and quality certification of goods. This will help in quality assurance and consumer empowerment in Suriname.

A Group of Ministers led by Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Suriname also called on Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla. During the meeting, Birla reaffirmed India's commitment, as a dependable friend and reliable partner of Suriname. Birla also assured India's cooperation with Suriname in the fields of agriculture, technology, education, health and information technology.

Later, Birla addressed Indian Diaspora in Suriname. Mentioning their contribution to the socio-economic development of Suriname, Birla said that the Indian Diaspora is a vital link in the relations between the two countries. He urged them to continue to contribute to the development of their host country and at the same time remain rooted to India's tradition and culture.

Birla also congratulated Members of the Suriname Parliament on the construction of their new Parliament. (ANI)

