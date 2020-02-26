Om Birla attends last rites of 24 people killed in bus accident in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota, Om Birla on Wednesday participated in the last rites of the 24 people who died after a bus fell into a river near a village on Kota Lalsot Mega Highway in Bundi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths.

Five injured were referred to Kota Hospital for treatment.

The Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased. (ANI)

