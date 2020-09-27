Om Birla condoles demise of Jaswant Singh

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday condoled the demise of former union minister Jaswant Singh.

Birla remembered Singh's contributions to the nation both as an Army officer in his earlier years and as a politician.

"I mourn the demise of former union minister Jaswant Singh. He served the country excellently both as an Army officer and as a skilled politician. During both these stints, his thinking brought the country out from difficult situations. My condolences to the bereaved family," Birla's tweet read.

The former union minister passed away today morning, due to a cardiac arrest, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi.



According to the hospital, Singh's COVID-19 status was negative.

"He was admitted on June 25, 2020, and was treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said.

"Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away," it added.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also paid tributes to the former union minister.

A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet. (ANI)

