Om Birla expresses condolences over loss of lives as boat capsizes in Kota district

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expressed his condolences to families of people killed after a boat carrying 45 persons capsized in Kota on Wednesday.

The Speaker, who is MP from Kota, said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat is in touch with the district administration to speed up the relief work.

"The news of death of people after the boat capsized in the Chambal river in Kota district of the parliamentary constituency is painful. My condolences to the bereaved families," Birla said in a tweet.

"The Lok Sabha Secretariat is in touch with the district administration to speed up the relief work. Instructions have been given to complete immediate action on the spot for handing over bodies to families. Directions have also been given to speed up the search for the missing persons," he added.

At least 11 people died after a boat carrying 45 devotees to a temple in the Chambal river in Kota district capsized, Ujjwal Rathore, District Magistrate said on Wednesday. Three persons are missing.

"Eleven bodies have been recovered while three others are missing. Rescue operation is underway," Rathore said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the next of the kin of the people who died in the incident. (ANI)