Om Birla hails Youth Parliament Festival, says 'nation first' should guide youth in their every effort

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Hailing the National Youth Parliament Festival, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the sentiment of 'nation first' should guide the youth in their efforts towards moving the country forward while emphasising that they should "realise their duties" towards the nation and work towards making the country self-reliant.

Addressing the participants at the Valedictory Session of the third edition of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) in the Central Hall of Parliament House today, Birla said, "NYPF is an innovative programme to equip youth with the understanding of parliamentary procedures and democratic processes. It also encourages the youth to participate in the process of building New India. As the country is moving forward, the youth with their talent and energy should contribute to the development, democracy and the strengthening of democratic institutions. The sentiment of 'Nation First' should guide you in your every effort."

He further said, "The youth should realize their duties towards the nation and work individually as well as collectively in the direction of a larger goal of making India self-reliant."

Birla also expressed concerns about the "decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures", and said that it is a "forum for debates and discussions and not disruption".



The Speaker suggested that there should be wider discussions on bills so that hopes and aspirations of all sections of society could be incorporated into the laws and the legislation effectively.

"Disruptions during Addresses of President and Governor are not conducive to the parliamentary tradition," he said.



On the occasion, Birla presented awards to the winners of the third edition of the National Youth Parliament Festival and conveyed his best wishes to all the participants.

Notably, the third edition of NYPF, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, was inaugurated on March 10 in Central Hall of Parliament House. (ANI)

