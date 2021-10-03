Om Birla, Harivansh to participate in G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit in Rome

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit is scheduled to be held on October 7-8 in Rome, the capital of Italy.

An eight-member parliamentary delegation from India including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary Generals of both Houses of Parliament are set to participate in the summit.

Sources from Parliament told ANI that the Summit is expected to discuss a variety of issues including response to the social and employment crisis caused by the COVID -19 pandemic.

Duarte Pacheco President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will address the Summit in the opening session and Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi will be the keynote speaker.

"The seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit will also discuss, rebooting economic growth in terms of social and economic environmental sustainability and 'Sustainability and food Security after the COVID-19 pandemic'," sources further said. (ANI)