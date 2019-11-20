Om Birla inaugurates MP health check-up centre in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated MP (Member of Parliament) health check-up centre in Parliament.
Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Kumar Chaubey were also present during the inauguration.
The health check-up centre has been inaugurated amid the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament which had begun on Monday.
This nearly month-long winter session will continue till December 13. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:20 IST
