Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla while inaugurating the MP health check-up centre in Parliament on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla while inaugurating the MP health check-up centre in Parliament on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

Om Birla inaugurates MP health check-up centre in Parliament

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated MP (Member of Parliament) health check-up centre in Parliament.
Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Kumar Chaubey were also present during the inauguration.
The health check-up centre has been inaugurated amid the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament which had begun on Monday.
This nearly month-long winter session will continue till December 13. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:26 IST

FIR registered against YRF for collecting Rs 100 crore worth...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Yash Raj Films (YRF) on charges of collecting approximately Rs 100 crore worth music royalties from members of Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) in an unauthorised manner.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:19 IST

Will Form Govt in Maharashtra in 2-5 Days: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that in the coming "2-5 days" the government will be formed in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:18 IST

Congress leaders brief Sonia Gandhi about meeting with NCP

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday evening briefed party interim president Sonia Gandhi about their meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:10 IST

Karnataka: Protest intensifies against Law Minister Swamy for...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Protests intensified on Wednesday across the state in view of the recent remark of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy against Kuruba community here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:10 IST

We will provide alternate govt as soon as possible: Nawab Malik

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that NCP and Congress are trying their best to resolve all issues and will provide an alternate government to Maharashtra as soon as possible.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:02 IST

Assam: Under Arundhati scheme, bride to get 10-gram gold if she...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday said that the state government has approved the Arundhati Scheme under which 10 grams of gold will be provided free of cost to the bride.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:50 IST

Surrogacy Bill very complicated, close relative provision will...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, is "very complicated" and opposed the provision in the Bill which allows only a 'close relative' to be a surrogate mother.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:46 IST

Mamata visits Murshidabad, meets families of labourers killed in Kashmir

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the family members of the labourers in Murshidabad, who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district last month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:46 IST

Bhopal: Chandrashekhar Azad's bust installed amid ongoing spar...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Amid controversy over installing former chief minister Arjun Singh's statue at Major Nanke petrol pump tri-section here, BJP workers on Wednesday installed the bust of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad near the tri-section itself.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:36 IST

Rajasthan governor convenes meeting over death of birds in...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday convened an urgent meeting at the Raj Bhavan here regarding the death and rescue measures of birds in Sambhar lake area.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:30 IST

CCTV footage of lawyers-police clash preserved, Police informs...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday informed a court here that it has preserved the CCTV footage related to the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Court complex which took place earlier this month and the probe is ongoing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:24 IST

Centre dismisses reports of slowdown in thermal power demand

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday dismissed media reports of a slowdown in the thermal power sector and said that the lower demand in October resulted due to increasing consumption of renewable energy and hydroelectricity.

Read More
iocl