Om Birla inaugurates Sri Maheshwari Vidyalaya School in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Parliament Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated the Sri Maheshwari Vidyalaya School here.

Speaking at the event, Birla said, "The Maheshwari community has played an important role before and after independence in the development of the country. As we all know there are several communities and every community has played its own significant role in India' s independence. We must all respect all the communities and stay united, as this represents Indian culture."

He stressed that differences among the communities need to be resolved, leading to a peaceful environment.

Emphasising on the role of education, he said, "Education plays a crucial role in the development of the country. Hyderabad is known for education. All over the world, we find well-educated people from the city involved in business or higher education. The city has well-developed infrastructure and it is also known as an IT hub."

Later, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke on the same lines and said that education is the only tool to make the country developed and more powerful. (ANI)

