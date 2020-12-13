Om Birla pays tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday paid tributes to victims of 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

"My humble tribute to personnel from police and Parliament who lost their lives on this day in 2001, in a bid to protect the House. Their loyalty and valour will continue to inspire us and further strengthen our resolve to fight against terrorism," Om Birla tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the terror attack. He said that the country will never forget the "cowardly attack" on our Parliament in 2001.



On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in the attack.

The terror strike took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. (ANI)

