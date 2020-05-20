Om Birla speaks to MPs regarding cyclone Amphan

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan.

"He urged them to be in touch with the people of their areas proactively and guide them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned," a Lok Sabha press release said.

The Speaker said in a tweet that he urged MPS to monitor relief measures so that these reach in a timely manner to those in need.

"Spoke on phone to MPs of affected areas regarding Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal. Urged them to sensitize people in the affected areas. Also, impressed upon them to monitor relief and rescue measures so that they timely reach to those affected," Om Birla tweeted on Tuesday.

Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts by Wednesday night with a very devastating wind speed which could cause extensive damage to structures, India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said today.

"Amphan is the most intense cyclone - the second super cyclone - which has been formed in the Bay of Bengal after 1999. We are utilizing all tools and technologies to monitor it. The current wind speed of Amphan is around 200 - 240 kmph, it is moving north-northwest direction at 15 kmph, but we expect this speed to increase," Mohapatra said in a press briefing here. (ANI)

