Om Birla to chair 81st All India Conference of Presiding Officers

New Delhi [India], September 13: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will virtually chair the 81st All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) on September 15.

As per an official statement, it was on this very day that the first AIPOC was held in Shimla a hundred years ago. The conference is also being organised in the backdrop of International Day of Democracy, which is celebrated on September 15 every year.

Om Birla, also the chairperson of AIPOC, will chair the conference that would deliberate on the 'Role of Legislature in fostering effective and meaningful democracy'.

The presiding officers of legislative bodies in India will attend the conference. (ANI)