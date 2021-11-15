Om Birla urges all state assemblies to digitize old meetings, records, bring them on single platform

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday urged Legislative Assemblies of all the states to digitize old meetings, records and bring them on a single platform.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), Birla said, "We want all the state assemblies to digitize their old meetings and records and bring them on a single platform."

"We are going to put the metadata of all the records since 1857 inside the Parliament in the future. These will be available in both Hindi-English versions," Birla said.



All India Presiding Officers' Conference, AIPOC, an apex body of Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100 years this year.

To commemorate the Centennial Year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be held in Shimla on November 17-18, Birla informed today.

Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and address the dignitaries.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also attend the inaugural function and address the distinguished gathering. (ANI)

