Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year.
In December last year, Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended for three more months under the PSA. (ANI)
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act
ANI | Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:45 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).