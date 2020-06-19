Omar Abdullah refers to plight of Uighur Muslims in China

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday referred to plight of Uighur Muslims and said those Kashmiris tempted to look towards China as some sort of saviour need only to google about the treatment of the ethnic minority in that country.

"Those Kashmiris tempted to look towards China as some sort of saviour need only google the plight of Uighur Muslims. Be careful what you wish for," the National Conference leader said in a tweet.

The twitter account of the former chief minister appeared deleted for a while on Wednesday but got restored after some time.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

