Omar Abdullah urge PM to hold elections in J&K by end of the year

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): In the backdrop of recent developments in the Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and requested him "not to take any political or legal step that can adversely affect the environment of the State". He also urged Prime Minister to ensure Assembly elections in J&K by the end of the year.

"We apprised him of the situation prevailing in the state. The tense atmosphere is prevailing in the valley in the last few days. We requested him not to take any step, political or legal, that can disturb the atmosphere. Lakhs of devotees have come this year for Amarnath Yatra and influx of tourist have also increased. The situation is better compared to previous years and we don't want that it should get disturbed," said Omar who was accompanied by his father Farooq Abdullah.

"It has been 1.5 years since a popular elected govt has governed Jammu and Kashmir. We want an election to be held in the state before the year ends. People should be given a chance to make a decision. We will accept the mandate, whatever it may be," he said.

The term of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was expired on July 2, however, it was extended for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019, under article 356(4) of the Constitution of India.

The President's rule was implemented in the state in June 2018. The state was earlier ruled by BJP-PDP coalition. However, the BJP walked out of the alliance citing PDP's soft corner for the separatist elements in the valley. (ANI)