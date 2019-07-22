Omar Abdullah (File Pic)
Omar Abdullah (File Pic)

Omar corners Governor Malik over his statement asking terrorists to kill corrupt

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:11 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah slammed Governor Satya Pal Malik for asking terrorists to kill corrupt people rather than targeting security forces.
The National Conference leader taking to twitter said if any politician or bureaucrat is killed in the state then it must be considered as the execution of Governor's order.
Malik on Sunday in a speech had said terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces
"Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J and K Satyapal Malik," tweeted Abdullah.
In another tweet, Abdullah tearing into Malik said that the latter should introspect before pointing fingers at other politicians.
"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts," he said in his tweet.
Malik on Sunday, while addressing a gathering during the inaugural of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo Sports Stadium Kargil, had said, terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces. He opined that the biggest issue facing Jammu and Kashmir is corruption.
"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this," Malik said.
Malik opined that guns have never been the solution to problems and nobody can bend the government by using it.
"There was an outfit called LTTE in Sri Lanka and it had support as well but it has also been finished," he added.
Last month, Malik had claimed the situation in Kashmir had improved ever since he took over as the Governor of the state. (ANI)

