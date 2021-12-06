Omicron: Delhi government issues a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for violating norms for international arrivals

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Delhi government on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre related to the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

As per an official statement, the Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre following the emergence of the COVID-19 variant Omicron."

The statement further added, "Non-compliance shall be viewed seriously, and it would be presumed that the manager has nothing to say in the matter and action as deemed fit shall be in relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the other applicable laws."

Nodal Incharge at the airport, Vasant Vihar SDM has issued notice for two flights of Etihad Airlines. (ANI)