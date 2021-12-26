Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai chairs a meeting on Omicron (Photo/ANI)
Omicron: Karnataka CM holds meeting with senior officials

ANI | Updated: Dec 26, 2021 10:24 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): With the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 reaching 38 in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with health experts, senior officials and cabinet colleagues on Sunday morning to take stock of the rising infections.

Besides the CM, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health Minister K Sudhakar, chief secretary Ravi Kumar and other officials of the health and police department are present in the meeting.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

