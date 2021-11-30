Omicron: Kerala to deploy health workers at all 4 airports

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that the health workers will be deployed at all the four airports in the state in order to collect samples and conduct testing of people coming from foreign countries.



The minister said, "As per guidelines of Govt of India, we discussed the steps we've taken so far and what steps are to be taken. Our health workers will be there at all four airports, data will be collected and we'll share this with the Police Dept and others."

"All those who are travelling from at-risk countries have to be in quarantine for 7 days. They have to do RT-PCR test again on the 8th day & if they're negative they still have to observe further isolation of 7 days. So, they've to be in quarantine for 14 days," she added.

We have analysed all this and informed all our DMOs, DPMs etc. We have communicated with the districts, the minister said. (ANI)

