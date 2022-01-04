Omicron scare: No situation of lockdown for now, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Against the backdrop of rising Omicron cases across the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the government is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now.

"'I have directed officials to take appropriate steps and efforts are being made to increase testing at airports, railway stations. We are continuously monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no situation of lockdown," Bhupesh Baghel said while addressing the reporters on Monday.

Notably, Chhattisgarh hasn't reported a single case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far.



India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

As per the ministry, the country also recorded 10,849 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582. The active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of total cases which is currently at 0.42 per cent.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,42,95,407. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, India commenced the COVID-19 vaccination drive for teens between the age of 15-18 years on Monday. (ANI)

