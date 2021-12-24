Omicron spreading fast, 358 cases of new COVID-19 variant in India so far: Health Secretary

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with a doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days, is spreading fast, adding that India has reported 358 cases of the new variant so far.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, the Union Health Secretary said, "358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs of India. The number of persons recovered stands at 114."

Quoting World Health Organization (WHO), Bhushan said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta and is thus spreading faster with a doubling time of between 1.5 and 3 days.



"WHO on December 7 said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta which means, it has greater transmissibility. Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

He further said that the treatment protocols for COVID-19 including the Delta variant will apply to Omicron also.

The Union Health Secretary said that the world is witnessing the fourth surge and the overall positivity is 6.1 per cent while adding that we have to be on guard and cannot afford to slacken.

"Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on December 21 to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour", Union Health Secretary informed.

He further said that Europe, North America and Africa are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases week-on-week as compared to Asia that is witnessing a decline. (ANI)

