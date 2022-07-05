Omicron sublineage BA.2.75 has limited circulation in India: Sources

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [india], July 5 (ANI): The highly transmissible sub-variant of Omicron, BA.2.75 has limited circulation in India, said official sources.

Sources on Tuesday said that this lineage has not been documented to have enhanced severity or disease spread.



"So far this lineage has not been documented to have enhanced severity or disease spread. The predominant circulating VoC of SARS-CoV-2 is the Omicron VoC," sources told ANI.

"It is critical to continue to monitor the spread of this sublineage and also the other emerging sublineages of Omicron. The scale of genomic sequencing needs to be expanded and maintained for early detection of variant strains of SARS-CoV-2," sources added.

Globally, the BA.2 Omicron lineage has been seen to replace the BA.1 lineage. As the BA.2 lineage is evolving, many sublineages of BA.2 are now developing with a set of distinct mutations. B.2.75 is a similar sublineage of BA.2.

On Tuesday, India reported 13,086 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours and India's active caseload currently stands at 1,14,475. (ANI)

