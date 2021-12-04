Omicron variant: Former Puducherry CM requests PM Modi to allow booster dose for fully vaccinated

Puducherry [India], December 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow booster dose for people jabbed with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

A letter by Narayanasamy to PM Modi on Friday read, "In our country, about 70 per cent of the Indian population have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and about 35 per cent of people were given two doses. The first wave and second wave of COVID-19 created havoc in the country and we lost our brothers and sisters in lakhs throughout the country due to COVID-19. It is unfortunate that the people died in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other places was due to non-availability of oxygen, ventilators and ICU beds."

"The health department was not fully prepared to meet the challenges of COVID-19 in first and second wave. We were expecting the next wave of COVID-19. In the meanwhile, we got the information that in South Africa Omicron variant of Coronavirus was detected which changes 30 times and it is six times viral than normal COVID - alpha, beta, delta and delta plus variants. Therefore, several steps have been taken by State Governments for screening the people who are coming from South Africa and other places. It was initially found in South Africa but now Omicron variant of Coronavirus was found in more than 18 countries so far including India," the letter read.



The Former Puducherry Chief Minister wrote, "According to World Health Organisation (WHO) scientists, it is very clear that people who were given two doses of vaccine can also be infected with Omicron virus."

"According to scientists that elderly people are more vulnerable to Omicron virus in India. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary for the Government of India to take immediate steps to protect aged people and senior citizens. According to our scientists that booster dose is only the solution for containing omicron variant virus," he said.

Narayanasamy requested the Prime Minister "to announce giving booster dose to the people of the country especially people who got two doses of vaccine, so that the people of the country can be saved from the effect of the Omicron virus." (ANI)

