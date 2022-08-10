Omicron's new sub-variant with more transmissibility detected in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): A new sub-variant of COVID's Omicron variant was detected in New Delhi, according to an official on Wednesday.

The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75 which was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that the new sub-variant has more transmissibility which infects even those with antibodies.

"Omicron's subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the COVID vaccines in their body," Dr Suresh Kumar said.

