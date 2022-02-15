Omprakash Rajbhar alleges attack on party candidate, seeks security from EC

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar alleged that he was attacked during the filing of nomination papers of the party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday.



Following the incident, Rajbhar demanded the Election Commission of India to provide security to him and the party candidate Arvind Rajbhar.

"I was attacked yesterday during filing the nomination papers of the party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur Assembly seat. Yogi ji (Adityanath) wants to get me killed. I demand the Election Commission of India to provide security to me and Arvind Rajbhar," the SBSP chief said, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow today.

Accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of Uttar Pradesh for the attack, Rajbhar said, "Goons of BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats." (ANI)

