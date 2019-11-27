On 26/11 anniversary, US envoy urges for united stand to defeat terrorism

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday urged for a strong and united stand to defeat terrorism as India marked the 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror blasts that killed nearly 166 people in 2008.

"Today marks the 11th Anniversary of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. As we remember and honor the victims and stand side-by-side with the people of India, we must remain strong and united in the face of terrorism, and more determined than ever to defeat it," the ambassador wrote on Twitter after paying tributes to the victims of the attacks.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that injured over 300 and killed 166 people in India's financial capital.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. (ANI)

