On Akshaya Tritiya Prime Minister invokes 'power of giving', exhorts people to help others amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' to point out the significance of "power of giving" amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis being faced by the country. He also called on people to help others during "this time of crisis".

In his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" the Prime Minister said that 'Kshaya' means decay but what can't be destroyed is 'Akshaya'.

"Do you know that Akshaya Tritiya is also an occasion to celebrate the power of giving. Whatever one gives wholeheartedly is significant. It doesn't matter what and how much we are giving, our small efforts can make a difference for many people around us during this time of crisis," the Prime Minister said.

"We celebrate this festival every year. But, this year, this festival has a special significance for us. In today's tough times, it reminds us that our soul and feelings are Akshaya. This day reminds us that no matter how many obstructions, problems and diseases we face, our spirit to fight them is Akshaya," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that it is believed that this was the day when Pandavas got Akshaya Paatra with the blessings of Lord Krishna and Suryadev. Akshaya Paatra signifies a bowl which is never short of food.

"Our farmers work hard for the country in every situation with this feeling. Due to their hard work, today the country and all of us have Akshaya food grain stocks. On this Akshaya Tritiya, we should also think about our environment, forests, rivers and the entire ecosystem which play an important role in our lives," the Prime Minister said.

If we want to remain Akshaya, then we will have to first ensure that our Earth is Akshaya, he added.

The Prime Minister said that this is an auspicious day in Jain tradition also.

"It has been an important day in the life of first Tirthankar Bhagwan Rishabh Dev. Jain Community celebrates this day as a festival. That is why it is easy to understand why people start something auspicious on this day," he added.

"Since it is a day to start something new, can we resolve to make our Earth Akshaya with our efforts," he said. (ANI)

