On 'Armed Forces Flag Day', PM Modi urges citizens to contribute towards forces' welfare

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday acknowledged contributions of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and urged the countrymen to contribute towards the forces' welfare.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I would like to acknowledge once again the exemplary contributions of our armed forces. Their perseverance and courage are outstanding. I would also urge you all to contribute towards our forces' welfare," tweeted PM Modi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes to the Indian forces on the occasion.

"On the occasion of 'Armed Forces Flag Day', I salute the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. I appeal to all the countrymen to celebrate this entire month as 'Pride Month' and contribute generously to the 'Armed Forces Flag Day Fund' by wearing the Armed Forces flag," read Singh's tweet roughly translated from Hindi. (ANI)