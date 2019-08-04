On Bakr-Id do not sacrifice animals prohibited by govt: Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Eid al-Adha commonly known as Bakr-Id or "festival of sacrifice", Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has requested Muslims to sacrifice only animals, whose slaughter is permitted by the government.

"I appeal to all Muslims that on Eid al-Adha, like every year, this year too, the life of only those animals should be sacrificed on which there is no prohibition by government," said, Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali

He also appealed to Muslims to not to sacrifice animals on roads and no photos of animal sacrifice should be clicked and shared on social media.

"Animal sacrifice must not be done on roads; it can be done inside a house or a madrasa so that other communities do not face any problem. No photos of animal sacrifice should be clicked or shared on social media," he added.

Traditionally, the festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage. The starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of one of the holiest months of the Islam calendar. (ANI)

