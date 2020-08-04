On 'bhoomi pujan' day attempts to recreate 'Tretayug' environment when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya

By Pragya Kaushika

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Approximately 80 students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Ayodhya are a privileged lot and are envied by many as they have been entrusted with the task to recreate auspicious environment akin to the one depicted in Ramayana when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

There would be three places where these students would be etching auspicious designs, in the form of rangolis, along with Ramayan's chaupai.

At Ramlalla's new seat, just metres away from where the Garbh Griha (sanctum sanctorum) is, students will make rangolis depicting auspicious symbols such as the Swastika, Om, conch shells, peacocks, fish, and kalash.

The second Rangoli will be made in front of the stage where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the gathering after the 'bhoomi-pujan'. The rangoli here would be made in the D shape with earthen pots as the central theme.

The third Rangoli would be created at the site of the 'bhumi pujan', where chaupai (verses) "Bhaye Pragat Kripala" will be etched in colours and flowers. On the opposite side another Rangoli proclaiming "Jai Shree Ram" will be created. On the exact spot where 'bhoomi pujan' will be conducted, a Rangoli in the shape of Charan Paduka (foot wear) will also be made.

Attempts are being made to recreate the environment from the Tretayug, when Lord Ram lived, with the help of Rangolis, flowers, earthen pots and 3D paintings.

For an event, grand and historical as this, a lot of deliberations went in to depict the scene when Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya.

"Approximately 45 blocks of Rangoli will be done at Ram Janmbhoomi premises. As for Garbh Griha where main prayers of bhoomi pujan will be conducted apart from chaupai many 3 D rangolis in Awadhi art form will depict various crucial incidents in the life of Lord Ram and Ayodhya. We would be making one with earthen pots with auspicious symbols etched on them," said Professor Vimal Kumar Srivastava, fine arts coordinator at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was announced on February 5 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust has been mandated by the Central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

