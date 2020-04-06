On BJP's 40th foundation day, Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya at his residence here on Bharatiya Janata Party's 40th foundation day.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah also called the party a "true carrier" of the country's democracy.

"Hearty greetings to all activists and countrymen on the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, the true carrier of India's democracy," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"The BJP has always devoted itself for the national interest with its nationalist ideology and principles," he added.

Shah said that BJP is realising the idea of reconstruction and social welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, BJP is realising the idea of reconstruction and welfare of the country's poor in accordance with the glorious culture of India," he said.

On the ongoing battle against coronavirus, the Union Home Minister stated that every party worker stands in solidarity with the Prime Minister. "We are proud that in this odd situation, every BJP worker is strengthening Modiji's hand in this fight against coronavirus," he added. (ANI)

